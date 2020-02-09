Tygh Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.53 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 77,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,584,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.