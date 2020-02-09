Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 191,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,071. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.60.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.