Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,475 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Strategic Education worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. 44,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,416. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $109.39 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

