Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 154,766 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Tower Semiconductor worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 808.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 304,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

