Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of ExlService at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $371,094.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,941 shares of company stock worth $3,190,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 135,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $75.40.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

