Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 666.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $397,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,850 shares of company stock worth $52,019,883. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.81. 322,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

