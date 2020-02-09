Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,941 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,409. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

