Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. WEX comprises 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of WEX worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.38.

Shares of WEX traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.37. 577,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,274. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17. WEX Inc has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $234.95.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

