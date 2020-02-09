Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 178,368 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,368 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of H&E Equipment Services worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $8,345,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $2,326,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 545,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 276,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

