Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,003 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the quarter. Repligen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Repligen worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after buying an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Repligen stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 566,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,518. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 206.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.