Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,830 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $12,622,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,544. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

