Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.17 Million Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Hooker Furniture at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 977.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOFT shares. BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.37. 38,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $287.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

