Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fitbit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 15.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,537,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit in the second quarter worth $3,903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 5,837.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 768,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 755,841 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth $3,029,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fitbit stock remained flat at $$6.64 on Friday. 2,377,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,100. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

