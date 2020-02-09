Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,158 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of RealPage worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in RealPage by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RealPage by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in RealPage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RealPage by 85.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 140,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 317,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,488. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $4,207,347.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,949,168.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RP. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

