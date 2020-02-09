Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. WillScot comprises about 3.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of WillScot worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 6.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 137,120 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WillScot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

WillScot stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87. WillScot Corp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

