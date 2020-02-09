U Network Trading 95.2% Higher Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and IDEX. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 95.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

