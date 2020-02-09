U Network (UUU) Trading Up 117.2% This Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. U Network has a market cap of $8.91 million and $3.91 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 117.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, HitBTC, HADAX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

