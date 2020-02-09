U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 232.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

