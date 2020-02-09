Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.10 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.10 million and $5,587.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

