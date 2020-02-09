UGAS Trading Up 49.6% This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.05816040 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00128137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

