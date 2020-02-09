Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Capitalization Achieves $250,954.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $250,954.00 and approximately $325.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

