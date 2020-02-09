Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $50,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

