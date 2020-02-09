UNICORN Token (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,482.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $181,274.00 and $6,482.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000362 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

