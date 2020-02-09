Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,936 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $8,808,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $4,895,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $3,749,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

UL opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

