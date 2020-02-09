Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE UN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 981,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,953. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

