Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 538.7% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UN opened at $59.67 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.