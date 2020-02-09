United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

