Universa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,199.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Universa has traded up 68.9% against the US dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $11,199.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

