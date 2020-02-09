UNIVERSAL CASH Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $4.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, YoBit, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

