Unobtanium Market Capitalization Tops $15.34 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and approximately $24,916.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $76.05 or 0.00750560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,106.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.30 or 0.04448659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,678 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

