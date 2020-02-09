Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.32 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $5.16 million and $19.32 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005114 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, CoinExchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

