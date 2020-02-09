USD Coin Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $427.49 million and $655.49 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00010142 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.02252146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114730 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 422,031,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,000,965 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, CPDAX, CoinEx, Crex24, OKEx, SouthXchange, Korbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.