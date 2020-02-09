USDQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $4,168.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00401329 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012472 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001571 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

