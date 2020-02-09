USDX (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,540.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. USDX has a market cap of $708,765.00 and approximately $1,540.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,117 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

