Utrust (UTK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $718,773.00

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and Huobi. Utrust has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $718,773.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

