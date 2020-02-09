V-ID (VIDT) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $808,866.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.93 or 0.05786691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039480 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 60,896,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,887,220 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

