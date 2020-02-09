V Systems One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.17 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. V Systems has a market cap of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. In the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

