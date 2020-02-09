VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 92,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 307,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

