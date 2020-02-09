Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $104.04 and a 12 month high of $129.68.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

