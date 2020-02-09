Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

