Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

