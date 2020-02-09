Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,619 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $93.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05.

