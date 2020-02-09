Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.55. 1,319,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

