Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $636,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $246.20 and a 52-week high of $307.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

