Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 140 ($1.84).

VEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of LON:VEC opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.25) on Friday. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.99 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of $577.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.68.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

