Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE VEEV opened at $151.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $166,038.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,058,000 after acquiring an additional 224,254 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $23,955,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $21,915,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

