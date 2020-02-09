Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $674,297.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,570.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $429,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $5,050,990. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

VEEV stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

