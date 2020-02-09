Velas (VLX) Market Cap Tops $26.44 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,055,801,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,719,134 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.