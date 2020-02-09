Veoneer’s (VNE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 448,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,870. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 244,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Veoneer by 81.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Veoneer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

