Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $272,182.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

